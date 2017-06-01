Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have secured the signing of former Worcester Wolves ace Andrew Bachman as they continue to build their roster for next season.

The 6ft6in American forward played at Worcester during the 2016-17 season and averaged 18 minutes and eight points per game.

He attended NCAA2 Tiffin College in the States where he averaged 11.2 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game, shooting 35% from the three-point line.

Bachman, 23, said: “I am excited to be joining Cheshire Phoenix Basketball Club.

“I appreciate the opportunity presented to me by the Cheshire administration and coaches. I look forward to meeting them along with my new team-mates and the loyal Phoenix fans in the near future.”

Bachman will join the newly re-signed Raheem May-Thompson on the 2017-18 Nix roster as recruitment continues throughout the summer.

Cheshire head coach Ben Thomas said: “He is a real talent. When we played against him at the start of last season we were able to see what he can do on the floor.

“He has a great ability to shoot the ball from distance whilst offering size on both ends of the court. He’s got a fantastic attitude and knows exactly what is going to be expected of him during his time at Cheshire.”

Meanwhile, Nix fans have until the end of this month to get their hands on the club’s ‘early bird’ season ticket initiative.

The British Basketball League side, who play at the Cheshire Oaks Arena in Ellesmere Port, are offering discounted prices up until June 30, with adult season tickets costing £145, children’s tickets £65 and family tickets (two adults, two children) £400 for the 2017/18 season, which begins in September.

On-the-door prices will be held at this season’s prices of £12 for adults, £8 for children and £32 for a family of two adults and two children.

Discounted online tickets will still be available in the week leading up to a game, but they will continue to include a booking fee as per the BBL web ticket provider.

There is also the option of the ‘Season Ticket Plus’, which comes with a variety of additional benefits for the increased price of £230 for adults, £100 for under-16s and £650 for families.

The benefits include access to the corporate suite for all games for pre-game drinks, nibbles and coach's preview, 20% off all merchandise throughout the season, four bring-a-friend vouchers, option to reserve your seat at the start of the season, a free programme every game, and a signed photo of you or your family with your favourite player.