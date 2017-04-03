Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix turned on the offensive style as they stormed to an 111-94 success at home to London Lions on Sunday.

Mike DiNunno put up an impressive 40 points to lead the Nix to their second victory over the Lions in as many weeks and ensured they bounced back from their 95-81 loss at Plymouth Raiders on Friday.

All five of Cheshire's starters made double figures, with Jamell Anderson bagging 24 points, Raheem May-Thompson 16, Earl Brown 15 and Dii'Jon Allen-Jordan 12, to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

May-Thompson: "I thought we played together well as a team and Mike came through and really hit some amazing shots that made it a lot easier for us to win the game.

"I knew they were coming with a vengeance after we went down to their place and won there in the fashion that we did but we stuck together well and played great as a team."

The Nix made an 8-2 start before London settled and edged ahead at 22-21 after 10 minutes.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

The Lions stretched their lead to four points in the second period before a 9-0 run gave Cheshire a five-point advantage heading into half-time.

The scoring streak continued when play resumed as the hosts kicked off the third stanza with a 13-0 run before the visitors responded by scoring the next 11 points.

DiNunno, who hit a stunning last-gasp winner when the sides met nine nights earlier, then netted three straight three-partners.

That took his tally past the 30-point mark and ensured Cheshire led by 16 going into the final passage of play.

London battled to remain in the game but they could not get any closer than a 12-point deficit.

Two nights earlier the Nix's bid for a top-eight finish was hit by the Raiders.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

The teams played out a double-overtime thriller in February and another close battle looked on the cards after Cheshire took the opening period 20-18.

However, spearheaded by the returning Anton Grady (26), Daryl Corletto (23) and Cory Dixon (20), Plymouth got going late in the second stanza with a 16-2 run.

And they carried on the momentum when play resumed to increase their advantage to 13 points going into the fourth period.

The Nix rallied with a 9-2 run to close the gap to six points but the Raiders held firm before pulling away again.

Cheshire, who have won five of their last eight BBL Championship matches, face a crucial double-header with Bristol Flyers this weekend.

They travel to the Flyers on Friday (7.30pm) before welcoming their play-off rivals to the Cheshire Oaks Arena on Sunday (5.30pm).