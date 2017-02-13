Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stirring second-half fightback was not enough to prevent Cheshire Phoenix from going down to an agonising 93-90 home defeat to Surrey Scorchers in the BBL Championship.

The loss leaves the Nix third from bottom and level on points with Leeds Force and Manchester Giants and means they remain eight points behind the final play-off position.

In contrast the Scorchers are now level on points with eighth-placed Bristol Flyers after they completed a season sweep over Cheshire.

Surrey had won the two previous meetings between the sides and they were fast out of the blocks at the Cheshire Oaks Arena.

In fact they never once trailed in the match and at one stage led by as many as 20 points.

The Scorchers did their damage early on with an impressive 3-19 start that then became 12-31 in a dominant opening eight and a half minutes.

The Nix closed with a 6-0 run but were soon down by 20 points in the second period.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

They did, however, reduce the deficit to 14 before the first half was out.

And a strong 12-3 run in the third period helped ensure the gap between the teams was down to just five points going into the final passage of play.

Surrey hit back with a 10-0 run, with Gabe McCray netting eight of his game-high 27 points, only for Cheshire to respond with a 10-0 run of their own.

And another burst saw Nix with the opportunity to take the lead for the lead for the first time in the contest.

But their three-point attempt missed and the Scorchers sealed the win from the line.

All six Cheshire players reached double figures in a resilient effort with Earl Brown (21), Frank Eaves (18) and Raheem May-Thompson (17) leading the way.