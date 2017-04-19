Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix general manager James Brice wants continuity for next season after a disappointing campaign on the court.

The Nix missed out on a BBL Championship play-off berth after struggling for form for much of what has been a tumultuous season.

A host of roster changes and the departure of head coaches Colin O’Reilly and then Robbie Peers have seen Cheshire fail to build on their play-off semi-final appearance of 2016 - and they will be forced to watch on as the top eight battle it out for a final berth at London’s O2 Arena next month.

Assistant coach Ben Thomas stepped in to assume the duties of head coach after Peers’ departure due to family reasons earlier in the year.

And Thomas has, along with the return of point guard Mike DiNunno, overseen a resurgence that kept the Nix in touch with the play-off places until the final weeks.

A 93-83 win at rivals Manchester Giants last Friday was another plus for Thomas.

He is in the running for the top job next year and he will be looking to further burnish his CV when Cheshire wrap up their campaign with a trip to London Lions on Friday (7.30pm) and a home encounter with Leeds Force at the Cheshire Oaks Arena on Sunday (5.30pm).

“The way we have performed over the last six weeks or so has been excellent but it has all been a case of too little, too late, unfortunately,” said Brice.

“We haven’t come close to achieving what we wanted to this season and it has been a really up and down season, but we are at least finishing it in the right way.

“We didn’t want to make big changes during the season but we had to as results simply weren’t good enough and we had to make a fight of it. It’s disappointing not to have made the play-offs but we can take something from the way we finish the season into next season.”

No decisions have yet been made on who will coach the Nix in 2017-18, but Thomas is sure to be in the frame.

And, with the club hoping to secure the return of some of their prized assets such as DiNunno and Raheem May-Thompson, continuity is once again the aim.

“Ben has done a great job since he has come in to the role and the results pretty much speak for themselves,” said Brice.

“It’s too early to say what is happening next season but the way that Ben has gone about things has been really impressive and he has helped turn things around.

“We don’t want to be one of those teams who just cut players all the time and we want to bring back our best players and we will be looking to do that for next season, most definitely.”

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

Led by Earl Brown (24), all five Cheshire starters reached double figures against Manchester, with DiNunno finishing with an all-round effort of 19 points, eight rebounds and seven steals.

And that performance earned the point guard a place in this week’s BBL All-Star Five.

A league spokesperson said: “It was the penultimate weekend for the playmaker, since his side won’t be heading into the post-season, and he is helping Phoenix try to sign off with a flourish after orchestrating a big north-west derby win.

“DiNunno carried Cheshire past Giants with a great effort at both ends of the floor. He lit up the contest with a smart 19 points and eight assists, as well as snapping up a scintillating seven steals.”