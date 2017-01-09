Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the most successful coaches in British Basketball League (BBL) history has made a sensational return to the helm of the Cheshire Phoenix .

Robbie Peers, who led the Chester Jets to their famous ‘Jetwash’ season in 2001/2002 where they won all four domestic trophies, has been announced as the replacement for Colin O’Reilly, who parted ways with the club last month after a poor start to the season.

Peers, who did hold the role of director of basketball at the Nix for a brief spell in 2013, was last at the helm of the club 13 years ago and will now be tasked with turning around a team who are languishing in the lower reaches of the BBL following a season of disappointment and continued roster changes.

But for Peers, a coach for who the Phoenix hold a special place in his heart, he is raring to get back courtside and aid their recovery.

He said: “I’m back home where it all started. I am excited for the challenge ahead and we are looking forward to turning the season around.”

Peers will be supported by a coaching staff that includes club chairman and former head coach Mike Burton, general manager James Brice and coach Ben Thomas.

Burton, a legend at the club whose association with the franchise goes back almost 30 years, had been placed in caretaker charge following O’Reilly’s dismissal and led the at the weekend as they were beaten 116-93 after a battling performance at Newcastle Eagles in the league before progressing to the quarter finals of the BBL Trophy with a 82-68 win at Leeds Force on Sunday night.

And Burton is delighted that the Nix have been able to coax Peers back to the Cheshire Oaks Arena, believing that they have recruited the best man to turn around their fortunes.

“It’s fantastic news, for me and for the Cheshire Phoenix,” said Burton.

“He is a professional and thorough coach and I am sure everyone will be excited at the prospect of Robbie coming back and coaching the team; the old and the new fans.

Peers also spent time as head coach at the London Towers during a successful coaching career that sees him sit sixth on the all-time list for the BBL.

The new coach has won six trophies in his career and boasts a winning record of 229-146.

He becomes Cheshire's fourth coach in the last three years, following on from O'Reilly, John Lavery and John Coffino.