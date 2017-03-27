Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rapidly improving Cheshire Phoenix were denied a fourth straight BBL Championship victory when they lost a closely fought contest 103-91 at home to Worcester Wolves on Sunday.

The Nix had stretched their winning run to three matches on Friday when they secured a dramatic 87-86 success at London Lions thanks to late heroics from Mike DiNunno.

The American guard was 0-7 from downtown before stepping up with two huge triples in the final minute to seal a thrilling triumph.

Dii’jon Allen-Jordan had a game-high 25 points for Cheshire with Raheem May-Thompson adding 22 points in a win that looked unlikely at the end of the first half.

Following a delayed start, after the Nix got caught up in traffic, the Lions were the fastest out of the blocks and led 29-21 at the end of the opening period.

And, with Navid Niktash racing to 19 points with a string of triples, they extended their advantage to nine points going into the break.

Cheshire hit back in the third period, however, and took the lead on the back of a 14-2 burst.

It was a lead they maintained going into the final passage of play.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

But, after London went on an 8-0 run, they needed a DiNunno three in the final minute to level the contest.

And, even then, they looked to be heading for defeat after Zaire Taylor held his nerve with two free throws.

But then up popped DiNunno with an incredible clutch shot from down the stretch to win it.

The Nix were missing Frank Eaves because of an infection that kept him hospitalised.

Eaves was also absent for the narrow reverse to the Wolves two nights later.

Overtime was needed to separate two of the most in-form teams in the league.

The clash was tied at 88 at the end of regulation time.

But Worcester stepped it up in overtime with six points from Trevor Setty to secure their eighth consecutive victory.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

Maurice Walker netted 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting, while Setty and Jermel Kennedy added 16 points apiece, with seven players in total reaching double figures.

Cheshire, led by Earl Brown, who scored a game-high 25 points, pulled away in the first period after a 10-0 run.

And they continued that momentum in the second to take a 53-42 advantage into half-time.

The Wolves tightened things up on the defensive end in the third period, holding the Nix to 14 points, to reduce the deficit to 67-64.

The lead changed hands throughout the final stanza and DiNunno had the chance of a second game-winner of the weekend.

His three-point attempt, however, was swatted into the first row by Kennedy as overtime ensued.

Worcester made their move and a 15-1 run secured the two points.

The loss leaves Cheshire 10 points behind the play-offs albeit with three games in hand on eighth-placed Surrey Scorchers.

The 10th-placed Nix head to Plymouth Raiders this Friday (7.30pm) before welcoming London to the Cheshire Oaks Arena on Sunday (5.30pm).