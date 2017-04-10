Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix dropped to two defeats in a weekend against Bristol Flyers to end their slim play-off hopes.

The Nix lost out in both games of the home-and-away double-header in the BBL Championship.

After conceding the Friday away clash 91-78, Cheshire were beaten 89-83 at Cheshire Oaks Arena on Sunday.

The Nix were unable to cope with a varied Bristol attack who had the added incentive of chasing a play-off spot.

Cheshire entered the opening contest in high spirits on the back of thrashing London Lions.

But they could not maintain their early momentum having led 21-20 at the end of the first quarter.

On the back of Aaron Cosby’s 24 points, Bristol opened up their advantage in the second and third quarters.

Cheshire hit back with a 7-0 start to the fourth and they closed to within four points at 78-74 approaching the final two minutes.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

But Andreas Kapoulas’s team stayed cool from the free-throw line, which ensured a comfortable margin of victory.

The Nix were out for revenge 48 hours later, but they could not recover from a slow start at Cheshire Oaks.

Led by Hameed Ali, Bristol had opened up a 45-34 lead by half-time.

Spurred on by the home crowd, Cheshire went on a late 11-0 burst to cut the gap to 79-84.

But again the visitors were able to ice the game from the foul line for another important victory in their play-off push.

Earl Brown Jr, Mike DiNunno and Jawad Adekoya all notched more than 20 points in the losing effort.

The Nix stay 10th in the BBL table with three games remaining in the regular season.

Cheshire have a great chance to get back to winning ways when they visit bottom-of-the-table Manchester Giants this Friday (tip-off 7.30pm).