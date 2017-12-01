Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anna Jackson has been recognised for her achievements in the sport she dedicates her life to.

The 45-year-old, who lives in Upton, was honoured alongside fellow leading north west coach David Unsworth at last night's UK Coaching Awards.

Jackson, who is the head coach of Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club, was named Disability Coach of the Year at the ceremony in London.

She said: "It's amazing, I'm in shock. You do all the work for coaching for the love of it, but to be recognised is incredible.

"Seeing people develop, no matter how small the development is or gaining more confidence, that's what gives me a real buzz."

Jackson took the decision to take up wheelchair basketball in 1997 with Chester Rockets after chronic knee problems prevented her from competing in 'running' sports like hockey, for whom she played for University of Chester.

The decision changed the all-round athlete's life and within six months she was selected to play for the British wheelchair basketball women's team.

Jackson would go on to play for Team GB for 10 years, winning bronze medals at European Championships and silver and bronze medals at Paralympic World Cups and, best of all, competing at the 2000 Summer Paralympics in Sydney, before retiring in 2008 with more than 70 caps to her name.

Through the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust she then started to work with young people to help them fulfil their potential, which inspired her to give something back to her sport and assist people with disabilities.

As well as leading Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club, she is also head coach of the Wales under-19s and Angels of the North 1 wheelchair basketball teams.

Jackson works hard to promote all three teams and supports the recruitment of players, coaches and volunteers as well as applying for funding and looking for sponsors.

She is also a tutor and runs wheelchair basketball coaching courses to inspire the next generation of coaches.

Unsworth, who up until this week had been caretaker manager of Premier League football club Everton, was named Talent Development Coach of the Year at the event held at the Honourable Artillery Company,

Following a successful professional playing career with more than 400 appearances at club and international level, the 43-year-old is now focused on developing the next generation of talent and has dedicated his life to coaching.

Following the appointment of Sam Allardyce as the club's first-team manager, Unsworth has returned to his roles as Everton's U23s boss and director of academy coaching.

The former England defender has also played a significant part in the development of the Everton Ladies team, working alongside the ladies management team on standards and practices by holding coaching sessions with players and staff.

He has also found time to support the club's official charity, Everton in the Community, by helping to devise the 'Home is Where The Heart Is' project and, alongside his U23s players, raising £230,000 to purchase a house for the young homeless community in Liverpool.

Unsworth said: "The UK Coaching Awards is the leading event in recognising coaching in the country, so it's an honour to be able to have won the award. It's vitally important for us, as coaches, to help develop the next generation and ensure they receive the best coaching available to aid their progression on and off the pitch."

Mark Gannon, chief executive officer of UK Coaching, said: "Both Anna and David have enjoyed long and successful careers as athletes, at the highest levels in their respective sports, so to see them now coaching and sharing their experiences is fantastic.

"David's work at Everton FC shows how influential he is as a coach, helping to develop teams across all levels, including the senior men's, senior women's and youth teams. Similarly, Anna's passion for coaching across three wheelchair basketball teams, whilst tutoring the next group of coaches, is truly commendable. Congratulations both."

This year's event marked the 20th Anniversary of the UK Coaching Awards, which saw an expert judging panel choose their winners from a list of finalists, following a record number of nominations.

The principle of the awards is to recognise the contribution coaches make in transforming lives across the UK.