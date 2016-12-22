Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix suffered a gut-wrenching 82-79 defeat at Sheffield Sharks last night in their first match since parting ways with head coach Colin O'Reilly.

But there were plenty of positives for caretaker coach James Brice to take after what was a superb effort from his players.

The Nix gave themselves a great chance of earning a surprise victory only to be left crestfallen by the intervention of Colin Sing.

Sing dropped a three-pointer just before the final buzzer to ensure the high-flying Sharks edged a pulsating encounter.

Sheffield always seemed to have the edge, helped by Malcolm Riley, who finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

But with five scorers in double-digits, courageous Cheshire came back from six points adrift at the end of the third period to set up the thrilling finale.

But they could not execute down the stretch and now slip to 3-10 while a relieved Sharks improve to 9-6.

Jamell Anderson (14), Earl Brown Jnr (14), Josh Wilcher (13) and Maurice Lewis-Briggs (13) top scored for the Nix, who return to action on Friday, January 30 at Glasgow Rocks, in a match which will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website and app.

Brice, the club's general manager, will continue to lead Cheshire until a new head coach is appointed, which is expected to be in the New Year.