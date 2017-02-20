Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix ’s difficult season continued as they suffered back-to-back weekend defeats in the BBL.

After a pulsating game of basketball at the Cheshire Oaks Arena on Sunday, the Nix were eventually beaten 116-110 by Plymouth Raiders after two periods of overtime.

The Raiders were comfortably beaten on Friday by Surrey Scorchers and looked to be heading for another defeat when they were down by 12 in the fourth.

However, they battled back and then finally secured the win with a strong finish in the second extra period.

Cory Dixon top scored with 25 points and 13 rebounds off the bench with three other players also scoring 20-plus points for Plymouth.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

An even first half saw the Raiders have a narrow two-point lead but the home side produced a strong finish to the third to take control with a 10-point lead.

Cheshire, who have now lost six games in succession, led 76-64, but the visitors battled back with a late 8-0 run tying the game before overtime ensued.

John Barber tied the game at 97 with a huge triple to force double overtime before netting twice more from downtown in a pivotal spell from the Raiders as they pulled clear.

Earl Brown finished with a game-high of 43 points for the Nix with Mike Di Nunno netting 31 on his second debut for the club.

On Friday at the Emirates Arena, Cheshire were on the wrong end of a 95-82 decision in Scotland.

Phoenix came into this one with five consecutive wins in Glasgow, dating back to March 2014, but they had not won in this campaign since their last win north of the border in December.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

And Rocks led for the majority of the game, although it was rarely comfortable.

Gareth Murray split the teams as he scored five in a 7-2 second quarter run, making the score 32-23 as he and Kieron Achara shared 17 early points.

It was double-digits by the half as Anthony Elechi emerged from the bench to quickly get into double-figures himself on 5/5 shooting, Rocks leading 44-32, and Murray’s three-pointer after the break kept the lead at that margin.

Cheshire made it close down the stretch, Frank Eaves scoring four in a 10-2 run across the fourth quarter break that got them back to within one shot at 69-67.

But Jonny Bunyan’s crucial three-pointer kept them off, and when Neil Watson did likewise coming out of a timeout, the score was 82-75 inside the last four minutes, before Rocks scored the last nine points of the game to make it comfortable.