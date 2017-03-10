Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Earl Brown Jnr says the hard work is beginning to pay dividends for him and his Cheshire Phoenix team-mates.

The Nix claimed a vital 87-74 home win over fellow strugglers Leeds Force on Friday in front of the BBC Sport cameras and drained a sensational 10 of their 15 three-point attempts.

That efficiency from beyond the arc paved the way for their success and gave the Nix hope that they could yet claim a BBL play-off spot – although a battling 82-75 loss at league leaders Leicester Riders on Saturday took some of the sheen off the previous night’s success.

But American Brown Jnr, who poured in 22 points against Leeds, believes that hard work is beginning to turn the tide for a Cheshire side who have endured a season of tumult on the court.

“Credit to all of the guards that came into the gym every morning at 6am and got those shots up,” said Brown Jnr.

“They deserved to make those shots, they were supposed to make those shots because they put that time in the gym.”

Brown Jnr was pleased with the intensity shown by the Nix on Friday night and their drive and determination to come out on top.

He added: “Our captain Jamell Anderson and guys like Mike (DiNunno), they bring that energy and it is a game of runs.

“That’s what happens in basketball, you get down and you find that way back to the top.”

And with Phoenix fans having seen precious few victories at the Cheshire Oaks Arena this season, Brown Jnr was delighted that they could give the home faithful something to cheer.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

“Without the fans, our sixth man, we wouldn’t be anything without those guys,” he said.

Cheshire gave a good account of themselves in Saturday night’s game at Leicester and gave the runaway leaders a fright before former Nix star Taylor King put them away down the stretch.

DiNunno starred for Cheshire with 19 points and Dii’Jon Allen-Jordan was also impressive as he hit 15 in the defeat.

The mixed weekend sees the Nix 10 points off the play-off places with two games in hand.

Assistant coach Ben Thomas knows that they have to turn those games into wins as quickly as possible.

“We are looking for a very strong run-in to chase that play-off spot,” said Thomas, who stood in for head coach Robbie Peers for the weekend’s action as he tends to a personal matter.

“It’s so important to the club. We’ve got a couple of games in hand with those teams around the bottom of the table but games in hand mean nothing without actually turning those into wins.”

The Nix head to Newcastle Eagles tomorrow (7.30pm) before hosting Sheffield Sharks on Sunday (5.30pm).

Meanwhile, Brown Jnr and team-mate Frank Eaves have been named in the BBL All-Star Five for week 22 along with Jack Isenbarger (Leeds Force), Pierre Hampton (Leicester Riders) and Tayo Ogedengbe (Surrey Scorchers).

The league said: “It’s a first ever appearance in our fantastic five for Eaves after he also produced in a big way from downtown.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

“He had the hot-hand as his team eased past Leeds last Friday in a nice home-court success, which witnessed him harvest 21 points, helped from a four of five return from the perimeter.

“He also mustered four assists and three rebounds on a memorable night at the Cheshire Oaks Arena.

“The other main driving force behind Cheshire’s triumph in front of the BBC Sport cameras was Brown, who did the business by shooting 57% as he registered a nice 22-point haul.

“In an all-action display, the forward also garnered six rebounds, handed out three assists, blocked two shots, grabbed a steal and didn’t commit any turnovers to take his side to victory.”