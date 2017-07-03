Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have taken their summer signings up to six with the acquisition of American forward Malcolm Riley from British Basketball League rivals Sheffield Sharks.

The 6ft 5in Riley, a Texas Southern University graduate from Virginia, joined the Sharks in October following a spell in the Pro A Germany with ETB Wohnbau Baskets.

And the 24-year-old finished the campaign averaging five rebounds and a team high 16.38 points per game, shooting 42% from the three-point line.

Riley said: “I’m excited. A new beginning. I like the direction Cheshire is heading in.

“We have added some very good pieces in the off season and this was something I can see myself being a part of. I feel we can do something special this upcoming year.”

Phoenix head coach Ben Thomas: “It’s great to have a player like Malcolm on board; not only is he a crafty scorer around the basket but one of the best three-point shooters in the league.

“I’m sure that with a year of experience in this league already, he will have a standout season for us here at the Nix.”

Phoenix general manager James Brice said: “Malcolm was one of the best players in the BBL last year in what was a good Sheffield team.

“He led Sheffield in scoring and he was the Sheffield player of the year.

“He’s going to be a major factor for us. He can score, he shoots the ball extremely well from the three-point line, and he will bring much-needed quality to our offense.”

Last week the Nix swooped for England and Great Britain international Orlan Jackman from Newcastle Eagles and Alassan Touray from SISU Copenhagen.

That double deal followed the re-signing of Raheem May-Thompson and the additions of Andrew Bachman from Worcester Wolves and CJ Gettys following the conclusion of his college career in the States.