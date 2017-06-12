Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have continued their recruitment drive for next season with the addition of American big man CJ Gettys.

The seven-footer arrives at the Nix having completed his collegiate career in the USA with NCAA Division One school Rutgers University, a major powerhouse in the Big Ten Conference.

Gettys averaged eight points per game and five rebounds during the 2016-17 season for the New Jersey school’s Scarlet Knights side.

The centre, who hails from Columbus, Ohio, earned his undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington, where he spent four years and started in the Seahawks’ 2016 NCAA Tournament game against Duke, before switching to Rutgers.

Said Gettys, whose given name is Chanceler James: “First and foremost I would like to thank God and my family for everything that is happening.

“Second I would like to thank Cheshire Phoenix for believing in me and I cannot wait to get to work.”

As a senior at Findlay (Ohio) High School, Gettys averaged 20.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and two blocks.

He finished his career as the school’s all-time leading rebounder and was a Third Team All-State selection by The Associated Press prior to committing to UNC-Wilmington.

The arrival of Gettys provides the Nix with a formidable inside presence, something which was lacking at times during the last BBL Championship campaign, which saw the club miss out on the end-of-season play-offs.

His arrival follows that of forward Andrew Bachman, who has put pen to paper on a deal for next season after opting to leave the Worcester Wolves.

Also on next season’s roster at the Cheshire Oaks Arena is fans’ favourite Raheem May-Thompson after he agreed to return for a second year with the club after an impressive debut campaign.

Cheshire head coach Ben Thomas has wasted little time in piecing together a squad he hopes will have a tilt at silverware next season.

And he is delighted to have secured the signature of Gettys, a player from a big school with a strong pedigree.

“This is a huge signing for us,” said Thomas, who was appointed head coach on a full-time basis last month having impressed during his interim spell courtside.

“We have been looking to get a quality big for next season and as soon as CJ was on our radar, we had to get him.

“He is coming from a top college playing in one of, if not the best, conferences in Division One basketball.”

The Nix, whose early bird season ticket offer ends on June 30, are working on other targets and are hopeful of adding more signings in the near future.