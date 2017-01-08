Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix booked their place in the quarter-finals of the BBL Trophy with a 82-68 victory at Leeds Force.

As he had done in the battling BBL defeat at table-topping Newcastle Eagles , Earl Brown led the charge for Cheshire.

He netted 23 points and eight rebounds and was supported, in particular, by Jamell Anderson (18) and Raheem May-Thompson (16).

The Nix raced out of the blocks to open up a double-digit advantage in the opening period with the Force held to just eight points.

Cheshire continued to apply pressure on the defensive end in the second quarter and they stretched their lead beyond 20 points with Anderson doing most of the damage and Brown netting a three to end the half.

Leeds came out firing after the restart and racked up 27 points in the third period with Eddie Matthew finding his range from downtown.

But they still trailed by 21 heading into the fourth and final quarter and, while a late surge saw the Force close to within 12 points, it was too, little too late.

The Nix's reward is a last-eight tie at home to Bristol Flyers on Friday, February 11.

By then they will have a new head coach in place with an announcement expected in the morning (Monday).