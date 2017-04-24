Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix saved their best until last as they rounded off their British Basketball League season in some style.

The Nix were in scintillating form at the Cheshire Oaks Arena as they produced as stunning offensive performance to dish out a 128-77 success over Leeds Force.

Mike DiNunno was the star of the show for the Phoenix as he poured in a game-high 34 points while Earl Brown Jnr weighed in with 28 as Ben Thomas’s side ran amok against a their Yorkshire visitors.

The victory saw Cheshire end what has been a largely disappointing league campaign 10th out of 12 and eight points off a play-off place but gave fans plenty of hope that next season could be more fruitful.

Against Leeds, Cheshire dominated both ends of the court and had the fame sewn up by the half time break as they lead 76-40.

As well as his 28 points, Brown Jnr also proved a key man on the glass as he pulled in a game-high 14 points en route to an impressive double-double.

Dii’Jon Allen-Jordan had an impressive game as he put up strong numbers of 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and an eye-catching three blocks in the success while Raheem May-Thompson grabbed 10 boards.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

The win ended the weekend and the season on a positive note after the Nix had been beaten at London Lions on Friday night.

At the Copper Box Arena, Cheshire were on the wrong end of a 101-89 verdict at the hands of play-off bound London Lions.

Cheshire were undone by a poor opening quarter as London raced out to a 35-17 advantage after the opening 10 minutes but the visitors rallied to cut the deficit but left themselves with too much to do.

May-Thompson (21 points, 10 rebounds) lead the Cheshire charge while DiNunno (16 points) and Allen-Jordan (15 points) attemped to aid the fightback.

The 2017/18 BBL season begins in late September and Cheshire have a number of key decisions to make during the off-season, not least who will take the reins as head coach.

Assistant coach Thomas has helped turn around Cheshire’s season since taking over from Robbie Peers, who left the role owing to personal circumstances, and will be in the mix for the main job this summer.

The Nix are also keen to keep some kind of continuity with regards to the playing staff heading into next season and are keen to keep hold of the likes of May-Thompson and DiNunno, with the latter being a key component in their resurgent form in recent weeks.