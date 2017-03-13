Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix enjoyed their best weekend of the BBL Championship campaign as they recorded stunning back-to-back victories over title-challenging Newcastle Eagles and high-flying Sheffield Sharks.

Before the big double-header it was confirmed that Nix head coach Robbie Peers would not return to the club this season due to an ongoing personal situation.

But with Ben Thomas taking the reins, supported by James Brice and club legend Mike Burton, Cheshire pulled off two superb results to keep their hopes of reaching the play-offs alive.

The Nix kicked-off proceedings with a thrilling 103-89 overtime victory at the second-placed Eagles on Friday night.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

Cheshire led by as many as eight points late in the fourth quarter only for Newcastle to force an extra period.

However, from that moment on the brilliant Nix dominated.

Earl Brown went 13-of-15 from inside the arc in a 28-point haul and also added 14 rebounds.

He was not the only player to impress, though.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

All five starters finished in double figures for Cheshire with Raheem May-Thompson netting 19 points and Mike DiNunno 18.



Cheshire used an 8-0 run in the opening period to edge ahead.

But, with Rahmon Fletcher (27) in good form, the Eagles battled back and went into the break six points to the good.



A topsy-turvy third quarter ended with the Nix leading by four points and they looked set to record a comfortable success when they opened up an 81-71 advantage with two minutes of the final stanza to play.



However, an 11-1 response, capped by a clutch three from Orlan Jackman, brought Newcastle level, before a pair of free throws from Fletcher forced overtime.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

But Cheshire responded to the disappointment by scoring the first 11 points period and from that point on there was only ever going to be one winner.

The Nix then built on the victory by beating the fourth-placed Sharks 100-83 at the Cheshire Oaks Arena on Sunday night.

DiNunno led the way with a 29-point haul, along with nine assists, while Brown posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a strong all-round display.



There were no early signs of fatigue as Cheshire raced into a double-digit advantage at the end of the first period before extending their lead to 12 points at half-time.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

Sheffield, who also won on Friday, edged a high-scoring third quarter before reducing the deficit to 82-73.

But an 8-0 run from Nix finished off any fear of a comeback.

Cheshire, who are not in action this weekend, are 10th in the standings, eight points behind eighth-placed Bristol Flyers, who have played a game more.