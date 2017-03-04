Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix claimed their first British Basketball League win of 2017 after beating Leeds Force 87-74 in front of the BBC Sport cameras at the Cheshire Oaks Arena last night (Friday).



The Nix went 10-of-15 from beyond the arc in a strong shooting display as they joined the Force on five wins with both teams looking for a late play-off push.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)





Earl Brown top-scored with 22 points for Cheshire, with Frank Eaves bagging 21 from the bench, while Mike DiNunno added 14 points and five steals on his return from injury.



The Nix raced into a 10-2 start and led by as many as 14 points when Jawad Adekoya made back-to-back triples to make it 26-12 in the first period.



The 14-point cushion was restored in the second, after a fightback from Leeds, as Eaves netted from downtown at 44-30, before the visitors went on a 15-2 run across the half-time break.



However, the hosts kept their opponents at bay, maintaining their lead for the remainder of the game as they moved into the fourth period up by six.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)



The Force halved the deficit at 65-62, but a 9-0 response from Cheshire proved decisive, and they wrapped up the victory to move within four wins of the top eight.

Cheshire will attempt to narrow the gap on the play-off places further tonight (Saturday) when they travel to a table-topping Leicester Riders team who knocked them out of the BBL Trophy semi-finals last weekend (top-off 7.45pm).