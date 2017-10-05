Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix head coach Ben Thomas says his team are raring to go ahead of their season opener.

While the BBL got under way last weekend, the Nix don’t get their campaign up and running until Sunday when Surrey Scorchers pay a visit to the Ellesmere Port Sports Village (tip-off 5.30pm).

New-look Cheshire have been together now for over a fortnight and Thomas says the chemistry has been ‘incredible’, something he hopes will translate onto the court and help his side to a winning start.

“It’s going to be a really tough league this year and like every other team we are looking at making sure we get a top-eight spot come the end of the season,” said Thomas, who was appointed head coach in the summer after a successful interim spell toward the end of last season.

“We have had a couple of little injuries in the last couple of weeks but we should have everyone fit and ready to play by Sunday.

“Surrey are going to be tough and they beat Sheffield Sharks on the opening night but then lost to London Lions. It shows what the league is going to be like and it’s going to be closely fought.

“We want to get off to a positive start in front of our home supporters and show the best version of ourselves this Sunday, but there is a lot of basketball to be played between now and the end of the season.

“We want the play-offs and there is an added incentive again now that they have committed to the All Stars Championship at the end of the season.

“We’re confident in our recruitment and we’ve been pleased with what we have seen so far and the team chemistry between the guys has been incredible.”

After Colin O’Reilly and Robbie Peers both vacated the Nix hotseat last season it was left to Thomas to mind the shop until the end of the season.

He impressed as results improved, although the club still missed out on a play-off berth.

And with a full summer behind him, and the ability to stamp his authority on the team as head coach, adding nine players to his squad, Thomas is keen to keep on learning.

“I’m not just doing this myself, there are people with me to help me,” he said.

“Mike Burton has been there and done it and he has been able to provide great input, as has James Brice.

“When we recruited we did so as a group and brought to the table who we thought should be recruited and came to a decision. But it is a learning curve for me every day.

“We’re delighted with the players we have brought in. We have signed players with BBL experience who know what to expect from this league and know what to expect from the arenas.

“And even the guys who haven’t got BBL experience we are excited by. CJ Gettys is one of only three of four seven-footers in the league and he is going to be a big player for us and he’s someone we’re excited by.

“But we just want to focus on this weekend and making sure that we get a good start.”