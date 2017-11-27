Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix produced a sensational final-period fightback to win 100-94 at home to struggling Leeds Force on Sunday night.

Leeds looked set to record their first away victory of the BBL Championship campaign after they opened up a commanding 16-point advantage in the last passage of play.

But, not for the first time this season, the Nix showed incredible powers of recovery to mark their return to action in thrilling fashion and send the Cheshire Oaks Arena into rapture.

Cheshire ran out convincing 101-83 winners when the clubs clashed at the Carnegie Sports Arena earlier in the month.

But the Force were seemingly on the road to avenging that defeat when they won the first, second and third periods to take an 11-point lead into the fourth.

Leeds, despite being out-rebounded 42-29 and giving up 14 second chance points, then extended that lead to 16 points with a triple.

Trailing 87-71 with seven minutes left on the clock, the Nix looked dead and buried. However, from the jaws of defeat, they snatched the most unlikely of victories.

Ben Thomas' team rattled off a stunning 16-0 run to tie the contest before pushing on to record a win that leaves them eighth in the standings with games in hand on the vast majority of teams above them.

There were a trio of stand-out performances for Cheshire.

CJ Gettys claimed a double-double of 22 points and 10 boards, Malcolm Riley nailed 24 points and collected nine rebounds, while Robert Sandoval weighed in with 24 points and seven assists.