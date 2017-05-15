Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have handed interim head coach Ben Thomas the role on a permanent basis.

Thomas had been in temporary charge of the Nix following the departure of Robbie Peers for ‘personal reasons’ earlier in the campaign and he led the club to a strong finish under his stewardship.

Prior to his arrival Cheshire, who had began the season with Colin O’Reilly in charge, were in a poor vein of form and had fallen way off the play-off places and looked in danger of picking up the wooden spoon.

But Thomas, aided by the arrival of explosive point guard Mike DiNunno, steadied the ship and the Nix went 7-6 during his time as coach, although they still missed out on the BBL play-offs.

And Merseysider Thomas has been rewarded for his efforts by signing a new one-year deal at the Cheshire Oaks Arena.

“Firstly I’d like to thank the club for supporting me at the end of last season, that includes everyone, from the fans to the volunteers to the board members,” said Thomas, who had previously served as an assistant coach to John Lavery during the 2015/16 season.

“Both myself and the club have agreed on where we want the club to be and how we can get there.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and I know it’s going to come with a range of challenges but with the support of the other coaches and the continued support of the Nixnation I’m sure we can be successful.”

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

The club has already turned its head to recruitment for next season as they look to make improvements.

Cheshire have made no secret of their desire to keep hold of DiNunno and their British stars.

But American DiNunno’s fine performances since returning to the club following a difficult time in Greece have no doubt put him high on the agenda of clubs across Europe.

But having secured the services of Thomas for next season the first piece is already in place and the Nix will be looking to start next season in a similar fashion to the way they finished last.

Cheshire chairman and former head coach Mike Burton said: “We are delighted to appoint Ben as the new head coach.

“He did a fantastic job towards the end of the season in difficult circumstances and we will provide him with all the support necessary to fulfil his role.”

Meanwhile, former Nix forward Taylor King, who played for the club under ex-head coach John Coffino during the 2014/15 BBL season, was part of the Leicester Riders team who won the BBL Play-Off Final at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday.

The Riders, who won the league and BBL Trophy final, claimed an 84-63 success over Newcastle Eagles.