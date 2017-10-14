Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix will go into Sunday’s visit of Glasgow Rocks to the Cheshire Oaks Arena at Ellesmere Port Sports Village on the back of an 82-79 BBL Cup first-round win at Bristol Flyers.

The Nix followed up an 82-80 home victory over Surrey Scorchers in their BBL Championship opener with another nail-biting success to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

And once again Malcolm Riley stole the show.

The summer signing from Sheffield Sharks drained a last-gasp three to settle the topsy-turvy encounter with the Scorchers.

And Riley was at it again in Bristol on Friday night as he scored a game-high 24 points.

But the forward was ably assisted by fellow new boy Robert Sandoval who followed his game-high 26 points against Surrey with an important all-round effort of 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Cheshire, for whom CJ Gettys contributed 15 points, were 23-19 down at the end of the opening period.

But they used a 21-12 second period to take control, and they managed to keep the Flyers at bay from there on in, despite the gap between the sides being cut to a single point in the final minute.

The Nix return to BBL Championship action on Sunday (October 15) when they entertain Glasgow. Tip-off is 5.30pm.