Cheshire Phoenix will go into Sunday’s visit of Glasgow Rocks to the Cheshire Oaks Arena at Ellesmere Port Sports Village on the back of an 82-79 BBL Cup first-round win at Bristol Flyers.
The Nix followed up an 82-80 home victory over Surrey Scorchers in their BBL Championship opener with another nail-biting success to seal their place in the quarter-finals.
And once again Malcolm Riley stole the show.
The summer signing from Sheffield Sharks drained a last-gasp three to settle the topsy-turvy encounter with the Scorchers.
And Riley was at it again in Bristol on Friday night as he scored a game-high 24 points.
But the forward was ably assisted by fellow new boy Robert Sandoval who followed his game-high 26 points against Surrey with an important all-round effort of 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Cheshire, for whom CJ Gettys contributed 15 points, were 23-19 down at the end of the opening period.
But they used a 21-12 second period to take control, and they managed to keep the Flyers at bay from there on in, despite the gap between the sides being cut to a single point in the final minute.
The Nix return to BBL Championship action on Sunday (October 15) when they entertain Glasgow. Tip-off is 5.30pm.