Cheshire Phoenix have made their second signing in as many days.

Fresh from completing a eye-catching swoop for Orlan Jackman from British Basketball League rivals Newcastle Eagles , they have followed it up with the addition of Alassan Touray.

London-born Touray has been playing in the Danish Basketligaen over the past three years, most recently for SISU Copenhagen, where he averaged 10 points per game.

The 6ft 4in guard becomes the Phoenix's fifth arrival of what is shaping up to be an exciting summer.

And Touray said: "I am looking forward to playing for Cheshire Phoenix, not only on the court but in the community. I was born in London but I never really got to live there as I was raised in the city of Copenhagen.

"Returning to my place of birth is exciting, with hard work and dedication to the program I am sure we will be successful."

Nix head coach Ben Thomas said: "Alassan has a great attitude and is really motivated to have a successful season with us.

"He gives us options at both the shooting and point guard position offensively and can defend multiple positions with his size and athleticism. His versatility will benefit the Nix hugely."