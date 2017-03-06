Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix gave Leicester Riders a real run for their money before going down to a third defeat in the space of a week to the BBL Championship leaders.

With both teams familiar with each other having gone head to head over two legs in the BBL Trophy semi-finals the weekend before, there was little to separate them in the opening period.

But, spurred on by their first league win of the calendar year 24 hours earlier on BBC Sport against Leeds Force, it was the Nix who made the running in the second as they stunned the Riders by heading to the locker rooms with a 44-35 advantage.

Mike DiNunno was doing a great job in the backcourt for Cheshire, but after making some adjustments, Leicester turned the defensive screw and managed to claw back the deficit before manoeuvring their way into the lead heading into the last 10 minutes.



While the Nix tried to recover, the Riders held firm and rode their way to victory as Pierre Hampton starred with a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards after shooting six of seven from the floor.

But there was plenty for the travelling supporters to be proud of.

DiNunno (19) top-scored for the Nix followed by DII'Jon Allen-Jordan (16) and Frank Eaves (12).