Cheshire Phoenix paid the price for a poor first-half performance as their hopes of building some much needed momentum were hit by a 78-66 loss at Manchester Giants on Sunday.

The Nix headed to the home of their neighbours on the back of a rousing 90-71 BBL Trophy quarter-final victory over Bristol Flyers.

In contrast the Giants went into the north-west derby on the back of a morale-sapping 12-match losing run.

But, with Callum Jones leading the way with 18 points as well as 10 rebounds, they recorded their first win since November.

Most of the damage was done in the first two periods.

Manchester raced out of the blocks and back-to-back triples made it 18-7 before they extended their advantage to 22-11.

The one-way traffic continued in the second stanza with the Giants taking an emphatic 44-19 advantage into the break after a 15-2 run.

Manchester remained in control in the third period, too, keeping Cheshire at bay to lead by 23 points heading into the last quarter.

With Earl Brown (24) and DII’Jon Allen-Jordan (15) in the points, the Nix dominated the final passage of play.

But it was too little, too late as they slipped to a disappointing defeat that leaves them 4-13 and level on points with Leeds Force and the rock-bottom Giants in the British Basketball League standings.