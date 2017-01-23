Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix were unable to stop Leicester Riders from climbing to the top of the BBL Championship table as the returning Robbie Peers’ first game back in charge of the club ended in defeat.

The Riders ultimately ran out comfortable 95-69 winners at the Leicester Arena on Saturday night.

But, with Pierre Hampton posting 18 points and nine rebounds, it was only in the fourth quarter that they made their class truly tell.

Leicester came into the game on the back of five consecutive wins while Cheshire had legendary Chester Jets head coach Peers at the helm after a run of six defeats in their previous eight league outings.

And it was a tough start for the Nix as they struggled to get their offence going against the league’s second best defence.

Cheshire shot just 27% in the first 15 minutes with Frank Eaves, who led all scorers, contributing 14 of their 17 points up until that point.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

The Riders established an early double-digit lead with Tyler Bernardini hitting 11 points including a pair of triples and a lay-up on the fast break that made the score 31-17 in the second quarter.

Leicester’s advantage then reached 20 when they held Cheshire scoreless for four minutes, Conner Washington pushing their lead out to 39-19, capping a run of eight unanswered points.

Peers had an influence at the half-time break with a 9-0 run from his Nix charges reducing the deficit to 62-50, former Rider Jamall Anderson scoring four.

But Andy Thomson halted that run in its tracks with two scores late on in the third quarter and the contest was settled when Hampton hit two triples in a row and Bernardini added another in little more than a minute and a half in the fourth.

Eaves netted 29 points for Cheshire supported by new boy DII’Jon Allen-Jordan with 11 and Raheem May-Thompson with 10.