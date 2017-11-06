Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix were unable to make it a weekend double as they lost their derby 88-79 at home to Manchester Giants on Sunday.

The Nix went into the BBL Championship clash on the back of a stunning 80-79 BBL Cup win at holders Newcastle Eagles two nights earlier.

And they would have been confident of following that victory with another against a previously winless Giants side.

But a poor second-period performance, after which they trailed by 14 points, ultimately proved Cheshire's undoing.

Inspired by Callum Jones, who pulled the strings beautifully with 10 points and nine assists, Manchester edged the opening period before completely bossing the second to take a 52-38 lead into half-time.

That lead was reduced to four points at the end of the third period as the Nix, led by the excellent CJ Gettys (21) and Malcolm Riley (21), threatened another incredible comeback.

But Manchester, for whom Austin Retting and MVP David Kadiri both netted 23 points, responded well to being put under pressure.

They produced a blistering 12-3 start to the fourth and final period and that effectively proved to be a game-winning run.

The defeat leaves the Nix, who scored only three of their 18 three-point attempts, eighth in the Championship standings.

They will look to bounce back this weekend when they travel to 11th-placed Leeds Force on Friday (7.30pm) before welcoming table-topping Newcastle to the Cheshire Oaks Arena on Sunday (5.30pm).