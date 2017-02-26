Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reigning BBL Trophy winners Leicester Riders look like they have one foot in another final after taking a commanding 91-71 win in the first leg of their semi-final match-up with Cheshire Phoenix .



Taking advantage of the return of captain Tyler Bernardini and the Nix being without head coach Robbie Peers due to personal reasons, the Riders wasted little time in getting onto the front foot and taking control.



Once again Taylor King proved a handful and the forward was into double-figures by half-time as Leicester jumped into the box-seat with a handy 46-32 advantage.



While Cheshire worked hard to try and slow down their opponents, they had no answer and the Riders kept their foot on the gas, with King recording a 19-point and 11-rebound double-double.



The second leg takes place today (Sunday) at Cheshire Oaks Arena at 5.30pm with Leicester looking to finish the job and set up a meeting against Plymouth Raiders in the final.

Jawad Adekoya (19), Raheem May-Thompson (16) and Jamaal Anderson (13) top-scored for the Nix.