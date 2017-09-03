Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix general manager James Brice says the club is on course for record season ticket sales ahead of the new British Basketball League (BBL) season.

The Nix begin their BBL campaign on October 8 with a home clash against Surrey Scorchers and will have a new permanent head coach and new roster of players taking to the court.

Ben Thomas was handed the reins at the Ellesmere Port-based club on a full-time basis at the end of last season and, aside from the returning Raheem May-Thompson and Max Jones, he has recruited a new squad.

British star Orlan Jackman has been joined by other new signings Robert Sandoval, Alassan Touray, Malcolm Riley, CJ Gettys, Andrew Bachman and Tevin Falzon as Cheshire have opted to have a deeper roster than in previous years.

And Brice believes that there is excitement and optimism among Phoenix fans ahead of the new season at the Cheshire Oaks Arena at Ellesmere Port Sports Village.

“Season ticket sales have been going really well and it could be the case we’ve sold more than we ever have,” said Brice.

“The crowd are massively important to us as a club and we have tremendous support and have been able to attract a lot of new fans to the club and to the sport since moving to Ellesmere Port.

“We’re moving forward in the right direction as a club on and off the court and I think that it is something that people want to be a part of as it’s an exciting time for British basketball as a whole.”

With Cheshire adopting a nine-deep roster this season it is hoped that the short rotation that has been an Achilles heel for the club in previous campaigns has been addressed.

The new additions mean that coach Thomas now has options from the bench at his disposal for what looks like being one of the toughest seasons for some time.

“It was important to us that we addressed the size of our squad and to make sure we had a deeper rotation,” said Brice.

“It’s very hard to win games of basketball when you have five or six guys who you are relying on and who have to play pretty much every minute of every game.

“We identified very early on that it was something that we needed to do and we have gone out and recruited well and plenty of thought and hard work has gone into the process.

“We’ve probably got the biggest squad we have had for years and hopefully that should really give us as boost this year.

“We missed out on the play-offs last year but we want to be in the mix this year and we’re really pleased with the quality of players we have brought into the club.”