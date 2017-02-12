Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix welcome Surrey Scorchers to the Cheshire Oaks Arena today (Sunday, February 12) for a clash that is viewed as ‘crucial’ to their hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs (5.30pm tip-off).

The Nix are now eight points behind eighth-placed Worcester Wolves after they went down to a derby defeat at Manchester Giants last weekend.

The 78-68 loss also left the 10th-placed Chester and Ellesmere Port outfit level on points with 11th-placed Leeds Force and basement boys Manchester.

But the club’s aim remains to seal their place at the end-of-season play-offs for the fifth year running.

There is an acceptance, however, that they have to start stringing a run of results together.

The Nix went into Sunday’s match with the Giants on the back of a rousing BBL Trophy victory over Bristol Flyers.

But, much to the disappointment of Robbie Peers and his coaching team, they failed to replicate the same level of performance.

Head coach Peers let his players know what they had served up was not good enough.

But, with a week of hard work on the training court behind them, there is hope the Nix will respond this weekend.

Surrey are one place higher and six points better off in the BBL standings.

The Nix, however, have four games in hand on the Scorchers, as well three in hand on the Wolves and the seventh-placed Flyers.

And the club’s general manager James Brice, who is part of Peers’ coaching team, said: “It was very disappointing on Sunday. We were coming off a great win and a great performance and we wanted to build up some momentum.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

“But we did not play well and now we have to regroup and get ourselves ready for Surrey.

“It’s a big game for us, a crucial game, and we will have to be at our best to win it.

“There comes a point in a season when you have to click and now is that time.”

The Cheshire Oaks Arena was packed to rafters for the Nix’s last home outing, the superb Trophy success over Bristol.

And Brice, who confirmed Peers is still looking to add to what is a fully-fit roster if the ‘right person’ becomes available, said: “It would be great to have a full house again.

“When we have that kind of support, and that kind of atmosphere, it really helps the players.”

The Nix, meanwhile, have discovered their BBL Trophy semi-final opponents.

They will take on Leicester Riders over two legs in the last four after the defending champions recorded a stunning 104-69 over Newcastle Eagles, the team they beat in last’s year final, on Tuesday night.

The first leg will take place at the Leicester Arena on Saturday, February 25 (7.45pm) with the second leg being staged at the Nix's Cheshire Oaks Arena home less than 24 hours later on Sunday, February 26 (5.30pm).

The other semi-final is between Plymouth Raiders and Worcester.

The Raiders will travel to the Wolves for the second leg on Friday, February 24 with 96-78 first-leg lead.