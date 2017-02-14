Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have turned to former point guard Mike DiNunno as they look to turn their BBL season around.

The 27-year-old American from Illinois averaged 16 points and four assists a game in the successful 2014/15 season under popular head coach John Coffino and will join up with the squad for the remainder of the season under new head coach Robbie Peers.

DiNunno, who played his college basketball at NCAA Division One school Eastern Kentucky, will bring flair at the offensive end with his explosive pace, ability to drive to the basket and high percentage from beyond the arc.

"I am happy to be returning to Cheshire Phoenix for the remainder of the season," said DiNunno.

"I knew the first time I played for the Phoenix that it was a special place with a unique passion for the game. After my first time in Cheshire, I always felt a personal responsibility to try and come back and win for those passionate fans, and now that time has come. I am extremely grateful to the management and coaching staff, showing so much confidence in me and giving me the opportunity to finish what we started in 2015."

Cheshire are currently eight points off the play-off places in the BBL after back-to-back defeats and Peers will be hoping DiNunno provides a spark when he links up with the team for Sunday's home clash with Plymouth Raiders (5.30pm).

Said Peers: “Mike brings real quality at a much needed position that we need to fill. He is an exciting player who is a real threat and we are looking forward to welcoming him back to the club."

Cheshire travel to Glasgow Rocks on Friday for a BBL Championship clash (7.30pm).