Cheshire Phoenix have the chance to put their recent on-court woes behind them tonight (Friday) when they become stars of the small screen.

The Nix exited the BBL Trophy at the semi-final stage at the weekend, losing both games of a double-header against league leaders Leicester Riders by 20 points, as the Riders racked up a 175-135 aggregate success.

And, with Cheshire having won just four league matches this season and in danger of missing out on the play-offs, they have the chance to turn the tide this evening when they host Leeds Force at the Cheshire Oaks Arena (7.30pm) in a game that will be televised live on the BBC Sport website.

The Nix were featured as the BBC match at Glasgow Rocks in December but the visit of Leeds marks their home debut in front of the cameras.

And general manager James Brice acknowledges they can ill afford another failure if they are to keep their slim hopes of a play-off berth alive.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

“We’ve had a lot of change and we haven’t been good enough this season and we know that, we just have to do better,” said Brice.

“We have a game in front of the BBC cameras and it is the perfect opportunity for us to get our season back on track and try to get some wins on the board so we can at least make a run at the play-offs.

“It is will be different playing at home on a Friday as opposed to our usual Sunday home games but we’re hoping for a great atmosphere and a long overdue win.”

Cheshire hope to have head coach Robbie Peers back courtside once again for tonight's game after he missed both Trophy defeats against Leicester owing to a ‘personal situation’.

The Nix were also stymied in their efforts against a strong Riders side due to the absence of explosive point guard Mike DiNunno, who missed both matches with a calf injury.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

But Brice hopes that DiNunno, too, will be back this evening, and stressed the need for Cheshire to get back to winning ways, especially in front of a home crowd.

“We have managed to get fans through the door this season and we’ve had some great backing,” said Brice.

“But we haven’t done enough at home or away and you simply have to have a good record at home as you want those fans who turn up to see success.

“We are working hard to address the situation and in bringing Robbie Peers back in and also the likes of Mike (DiNunno) we have shown that we are striving to get better.

“We know that the play-offs are seeming like a long shot but we believe we’re capable of making a run for them.”