Cheshire Phoenix will get their British Basketball League season under way at home to Surrey Scorchers on Sunday, October 8.

The Surrey clash kick-starts of a run of three straight BBL Championship games at the Cheshire Oaks Arena to begin the 2017-18 league campaign.

But second up for Cheshire will be a trip to Bristol Flyers in the BBL Cup on Friday, October 13.

Phoenix missed out on the play-offs last season after a series of changes both on and off the court.

But, with Ben Thomas having been handed the head coach role on a permanent basis after an impressive interim spell at the back of the 2016-17 campaign, hopes are high of a top-eight finish this time around.

Those hopes have been strengthened by an eye-catching summer recruitment campaign that has seen the Nix make seven signings so far.

Cheshire general manager James Brice said: "The team is nearly complete, and it’s full of people we know and can trust, and who have BBL experience.

"Hopefully it'll mean we avoid all the chopping and changing that has happened in recent years. As I've said before, no-one wants that to happen.

"Apart from CJ (Gettys) and Alassan (Touray), they all know the league, know the venues, know the teams, and know how it works, so hopefully it will take less time to gel and settle down.”

Cheshire Phoenix 2017-18 fixtures

Sunday, October 8 5:30pm CH (H) Surrey Scorchers

Friday, October 13 7:30pm CUP (A) Bristol Flyers

Sunday, October 15 5:30pm CH (H) Glasgow Rocks

Sunday, October 22 5:30pm CH (H) London Lions

Friday, October 27 7:30pm CH (A) Worcester Wolves

Sunday, November 5 5:30pm CH (H) Manchester Giants

Friday, November 10 7:30pm CH (A) Leeds Force

Sunday, November 12 5:30pm CH (H) Newcastle Eagles

Sunday, November 26 5:30pm CH (H) Leeds Force

Friday, December 1 7:30pm CH (A) Leeds Force

Sunday, December 3 5:30pm CH (H) Leicester Riders

Friday, December 29 7:30pm CH (A) Manchester Giants

Sunday, January 7 4:00pm CH (A) Plymouth Raiders

Friday, January 12 7:30pm CH (A) London Lions

Sunday, January 21 5:30pm CH (H) Newcastle Eagles

Friday, January 26 7:30pm CH (A) Glasgow Rocks

Friday, February 2 7:30pm CH (A) Sheffield Sharks

Friday, February 9 7:30pm CH (A) Newcastle Eagles

Sunday, February 11 5:30pm CH (H) Leicester Riders

Saturday, February 17 7:30pm CH (A) Bristol Flyers

Sunday, February 18 5:30pm CH (H) Sheffield Sharks

Friday, February 23 7:30pm CH (H) Manchester Giants

Sunday, February 25 3:00pm CH (A) Surrey Scorchers

Sunday, March 11 5:30pm CH (H) Worcester Wolves

Saturday, March 17 7:45pm CH (A) Leicester Riders

Saturday, March 24 7:30pm CH (A) Bristol Flyers

Sunday, March 25 5:30pm CH (H) Plymouth Raiders

Friday, March 30 7:30pm CH (A) Sheffield Sharks

Sunday, April 1 5:30pm CH (H) Glasgow Rocks

Sunday, April 8 5:30pm CH (H) Surrey Scorchers

Friday, April 13 7:30pm CH (H) Bristol Flyers

Sunday, April 22 4:00pm CH (A) Plymouth Raiders

Friday, April 27 7:30pm CH (A) Worcester Wolves

Sunday, April 29 5:30pm CH (H) London Lions

*Fixtures are subject to change