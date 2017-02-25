Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robbie Peers says some of his Cheshire Phoenix players have to up their game ahead of this weekend's big BBL Trophy semi-final double-header.

Cheshire went down 95-82 at Glasgow Rocks on Friday before eventually succumbing 110-116 to Plymouth Raiders after double overtime in Ellesmere Port on Sunday.

And while pleased with some facets of his side’s performances, head coach Peers acknowledged that some of his squad will have to up their game if the club are to turn around what has been a disappointing season thus far.

“We played some good stuff at times and were down two at Glasgow with two minutes left on Friday and 10 up at home to Plymouth heading into the final quarter on Sunday, but we lost both games,” said Peers, who handed a debut to returning point guard Mike DiNunno after he signed in midweek.

“Some individuals, though, aren’t reaching the levels that we need them to and they will have to improve. We’ll work hard in practice and try and put some things on the floor to help us but it ultimately comes down to the players and how well they execute. We haven’t done that well enough.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

“We made some poor decisions at times and our shot selection wasn’t good enough and we’ll have to address it.”

Cheshire looked to have been heading for what would have been only their fifth league win of the season on Sunday but were eventually outlasted by dogged Plymouth after 50 minutes of basketball.

DiNunno was explosive from the off and drained 31 points while Earl Brown Jnr notched an impressive double-double of 43 points and 14 rebounds.

It was the first time a BBL side had players on the same team post 30-plus and 40-plus points in the same game for almost eight years.

Peers was full of praise for DiNunno and hopes that his arrival can help give his team the spark they need as they head into their BBL Trophy semi-finals with Leicester Riders.

“I thought Mike was excellent and everyone could see what a good player he is and he will make us better,” said Peers.

“He only arrived on Saturday and came in and made a big impression and it is now a case of the players around him trying to get up to his level and work with him.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

“We’ve got a tough weekend in the Trophy but I’m really looking forward to it and I think we have the chance to cause an upset if we play to our strengths and cut out the individual errors.

Cheshire travel to Leicester, who have won 12 games straight, on Saturday (7.45pm) before welcoming the current BBL leaders back to the Cheshire Oaks Arena on Sunday (5.30pm) for the semi-final second leg.

Former Phoenix chairman Andrew Donaldson, meanwhile, has sponsored the signing of of point guard DiNunno through his new business venture Climbing the Walls.

Climbing the Walls, opened this month, is a purpose-built new indoor climbing facility with 12-metre high climbing walls, bouldering, action walls and café, located in Shrewsbury.

Said Donaldson: “I am so pleased to have Mike back on the team, previously he was the best point guard in the BBL last time he was with the club, so as we have just opened one of the best climbing centres in the UK, it only seems right to sponsor one of the best players in the league.”