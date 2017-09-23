Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Did you know that 6.9 million people of working age in the UK have a disability? That’s nearly 20%.

But, according to UK Coaching, when you look at the figures for UK sports coaches, the percentage who are disabled drops to 6%.

And the number who have gained a qualification in sports coaching since 2009 is only 2%.

Anna Jackson, who lives in Upton, is determined to reverse that trend at Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club.

Anna took the decision to take up wheelchair basketball in 1997 with Chester Rockets after chronic knee problems prevented her from competing in ‘running’ sports like hockey, for whom she played for University of Chester.

The decision changed the all-round athlete’s life and within six months she was selected to play for the British Wheelchair Basketball women’s team.

Anna would go on to play for Team GB for 10 years, winning bronze medals at European Championships and silver and bronze medals at Paralympic World Cups and, best of all, competing at the 2000 Summer Paralympics in Sydney, before retiring in 2008 with more than 70 caps to her name.

Since then she has dedicated her life to a passion that was first ignited when she used to help her PE teachers during lessons.

And now, as club chairperson and head coach of Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club, she is determined to get more people to follow in her footsteps.

“I’ve got a few theories as to why more people are not going into coaching,” said Anna, who grew up in Ruthin.

“Maybe are people are playing this sport a bit longer and when they finish their playing career they think, ‘I’ve had enough’, as it is an ageless sport.

“I’m 45 and if I wanted to I could still be playing regularly alongside 15 and 16-year-olds, whereas you wouldn’t get that in ‘running sports’.

“But there’s so much enjoyment to be taken out of coaching. I was a hockey player and I used to help out with lessons at school. I’ve always had a coaching head and I’ve always got enjoyment seeing people learn new skills and get into sport.

“And this is a great sport. I came to Chester University in 1993 and by that time my knees were getting to a stage where hockey was no longer an option. I was taking too many painkillers.

“As anyone who has had to give up sport due to injury will know, it’s the worst thing. Hockey, tennis, all kinds of sport... suddenly not be able to do any of those, and not to be able to run about, it was a real black time.

“So to discover a sport I’d never originally thought of, which was played sitting on wheels, was something else, and if you’d have told me I’d end up going to the Paralympic Games I wouldn’t have believed you.

“I loved every minute of it, and I still play a bit now, and that feeling you get from it I’m trying to feed through to my players. Yes, have a goal, but don’t put pressure on yourself, just play and enjoy the sport, and you never know what will come from that.”

Earlier this summer one of the players Anna used to coach, Chester-born Billy Bridge, was part of the British team that won a historic gold medal at the Men’s Under-23s World Wheelchair Basketball Championship in Canada.

And she said: “I’m taking to you now sitting in my spare room, which used to be my office, and I can still remember the conversation I had with his mum.

(Image: Matthew Murnaghan/Wheelchair Basketball Canada)

“We had a look at him and thought, ‘wow, this is going to be good’, and it’s lovely to see how he has progressed and it’s incredible to feel I played a part in his development many moons ago.

“But I look at other players, who won’t make it to international level, but who are getting a sense of belonging from training and getting self-confidence, and to me that is just as important.

“That’s why I would recommended anyone to get into coaching. It’s a bit cheesy but it is about giving something back to your sport. This sport has given me an incredible 20 years.

“It doesn’t matter what level you coach, if you have that feeling of wanting to help others to develop, and give them a taste of what they can achieve, then get stuck in.

“The beauty for me is I’m a tutor [for British Wheelchair Basketball] and I’m about to start delivering coach education courses as well. We’re going to start to get a new raft of coaches through our club who probably would not have done their coaching courses.

“We’ll tailor it to suit their needs and hopefully we’ll have a little collection of coaches coming through. My challenge will be to get them through their coaching awards.

“I can’t wait to get my teeth into that.”

Wheelchair basketball can be played by people with and without disabilities and Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club, which is based at the Ellesmere Port Sports Village, continues to go from strength to strength since forming in 2014.

Anna said: “We are expanding at a massive rate. We’re getting everyone from seven years old and upwards as it’s an ageless sport and the beauty is, men and women can play together, as can people with or without a disability.

“The biggest thing for us is getting over the impression that it’s a sport for just people who are permanent wheelchair users. It is for everybody.

“I remember before I started I was like, ‘I can’t play that’, but I gave it a go and that was when people realised that I had a problem with my legs and I could be classified within the sport as a player with minimal level of disability.

“The adrenaline buzz is incredible, it’s an amazing game and we’re planning to do a lot, lot more, and we’re excited to see some of our members developing themselves and getting into coaching.”

Visit www.cheshirephoenixwbc.co.uk for more information on Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club.