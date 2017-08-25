Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will be a 'dangerous' proposition for Aldershot Town on Saturday.

That is the verdict of Shots manager Gary Waddock ahead of the visit of Jon McCarthy's men.

Aldershot failed to beat or score past Chester in either of the games between the sides last season.

The Blues drew 0-0 at the Recreation Ground on September 10, kick-starting a run of seven straight clean sheets, before winning the reverse encounter 2-0 on December 17, which remains the club's last home league victory.

And Waddock said: "They'll be a dangerous and difficult opposition.

"They're going to be an outfit that we need to break down. They made it hard for us here last year and they had a good result up at their place.

"Every opposition at this level is difficult and Chester are going to be another tough outfit."

The Shots went on to finish in the play-offs in 2016-17 and kick-started this campaign with three straight victories.

But, after a 1-1 draw at Maidstone United stopped that winning run, they were beaten 2-1 at Boreham Wood last time out.

It was only Aldershot's second league defeat in the calendar year. However, Waddock was not happy, telling his players they need to work harder.

"They know the levels we need to get to and they've done that very well last season and this season with the high energy and work rate we get through during the course of the game.

"But if they dip below that they will be told. They've taken that on board and hopefully we'll see a reaction on Saturday.

"It was a reminder for everybody and it brings everybody back down to earth.

"We'll be ready for Chester and if we are going to maintain our standards we have set we have to work harder game by game to achieve what we want - and on Saturday that's three points."