Evans Halshaw guarantees to beat any used car sale in the market offering the best value and making your used car search easier.

Buying a used car isn’t easy. The used car market is huge, so finding the best deal, without getting caught out on price and condition is always going to be a tricky process.

Evans Halshaw, the UK’s leading automotive retailer have just released their new Christmas and the New Year campaign, their objective: to beat any competitor in the market for price and value during the winter used car sales.

On the back of their campaign message to beat any sale, Evans Halshaw have simplified the customer journey, to make life a lot easier for used car buyers. All cars available online and when you find the car you want if its miles away you can take advantage of our Move Me Closer service. Information taken from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that 2,148,050 used cars were sold in the UK by Q3. This is an increase from Q3 in 2015 by 7.9%. If used car sales in the UK continue to increase, Evans Halshaw will see massive results from their campaign.

All cars are prepared to high standards prior to delivery. Plus the price guarantee offered by Evans Halshaw will ensure peace of mind when searching for a used car. Evans Halshaw are committed to complete customer satisfaction from consumers and so welcome individuals to challenge their campaign, agreeing to re-evaluate the price of a similar lower price car throughout January.

The used car market needs new initiatives to help consumers with the buying process. Evans Halshaw wants to eliminate the stress associated with purchasing a used car, whilst giving customers a number of options. With 25,000 different used cars, combined with their ‘Move me closer’ service, the array of choices is available to anyone at their closest dealer. There is no reason to suggest why customers wouldn’t take advantage of their all year-round price guarantee.

