An anti-litter campaign has raised an impressive £485 for three charities based in Winsford.

Three-month initiative ‘Bin it for Good’ – which is a partnership between Cheshire West and Chester Council, The Wrigley Company and Keep Britain Tidy – aimed to change behaviour while turning cleaner streets into cash for charities and good causes.

The ‘Bin it for Good’ charity pot logo was proudly displayed on designated public bins around Winsford.

The more litter that went into these charity pot bins, instead of on the ground, the more money the featured charity received.

Cotswold House received £100, the Salvation Army received £285 and the Winsford Sensations Dance Group received £100.

The council’s director of place operations, Maria Byrne, said: “I’m delighted that local charities have benefited from this innovative campaign. The learning from this project will hopefully inspire some similar campaigns in the future.”