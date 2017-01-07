Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Northwich Business Improvement District (BID) is working together with two organisations in Cheshire to help improve the look and feel of a particular area of Northwich.

It is teaming up with Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) and Visual Arts Cheshire (VAC) to deliver a project to enhance Weaver Square.

It will see the BID, CWaC and VAC working in partnership to introduce window vinyls on a number of shop frontages within Weaver Square to enhance the aesthetics of the area.

The project is set to start this month and the first phase will focus on a building which used to house an Argos.

'Colour and vibrancy'

If the initiative proves to be successful then phases two and three will follow later in the year on a number of other units within the development.

Northwich BID Manager Jane Hough believes the project will really help enhance the visual aspect of Weaver Square.

She said: “I think this initiative will definitely help improve people's perceptions of Weaver Square, adding much-needed colour and vibrancy to some of the shop frontages.

“Earlier in the year the BID installed a unique walled garden hoarding in front of a problem area of land on Witton Street and the feedback was excellent, with people commenting on how much better it looked. Hopefully this project can have the same impact.”

'Changing for the better'

Alan Carr from VAC said: “We’re really excited to be getting involved with this project to help design the visuals and hopefully it will galvanise Weaver Square and positively affect the way visitors think about the development.

“Northwich is definitely changing for the better and this is just one of a number of projects designed to boost the town and help it continue to grow further in the future.

“We currently already organise the Art Trail and the Northwich calendar so we can’t wait to get involved in another project to promote the town.”

Brian Clarke, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Infrastructure at CWaC, added: “With the opening of Barons Quay, we are also looking at opportunities to enhance the environment in Weaver Square, the window vinyls will add some much-needed colour in the short term.”