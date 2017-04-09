Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of 10 students will enjoy priceless work experience this summer at one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions, thanks to a link developed between the University of Chester’s Business School and Yummy Jobs.

The University of Chester is one of only 11 UK higher education institutions offering this exchange, which allows students to apply to study abroad, with a year at Disney.

The students are all in the second year of studying Events Management, Tourism, Marketing and International Business courses and set off for the ‘Sunshine State’ this July.

Martin Metcalfe, programme leader for events management, has been liaising with Yummy Jobs on behalf of the University of Chester for almost five years and has seen hundreds of his students going to summer and year placements with Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort and Loews Hotels (based at the latter), together with many more exciting opportunities.

On this Academic Exchange Programme, students will study at Central Michigan University (CMU) in Florida, with work experience in Disney alongside, which especially complements degrees in Events Management and Tourism.

The roles they will carry out at the world-famous resort will include everything from donning a character costume, to selling merchandise in the shops with training in Customer Service, Corporate Analysis, Marketing and Sales, and Human Resource Management alongside.

Martin said: “To have a year studying at CMU, Disney customer service training on their CV and a year’s experience in Orlando is an excellent start to any career, especially Events Management, which they will see on a large scale at Disney.”

Luke Brisco, International Recruitment Manager at Yummy Jobs, said: “The University of Chester is one of the most supportive academic institutions for students looking to experience life changing opportunities and we are truly happy to welcome its fantastic students on to our programmes with some of the world’s most admired companies.

“Martin Metcalfe is such a key link between education and employability, and the support he provides to his students is the model that all academics should follow.”

Student Rebekah Cheshire went to Disney World last year and highly recommends the experience.

She said: “The things I have learnt, seen and experienced have been priceless and will now only support my future within the Business and Events industry.

“Since working at Disney, my CV has become much more unique with the skills I have gained and has already allowed me to take on further opportunities in my career.”