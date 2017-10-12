Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Waverton brewery has scooped one of the top prizes at a regional beer awards.

Spitting Feathers took home the Gold award in the Cask Best Bitters and Pale Ales category at the SIBA’s North West Independent Beer Awards for its Brainstorm craft lager.

While another of their beers – NSFW, which stands for Not Safe For Work – took home the Bronze for small pack premium strong beers.

More than 180 casks and 115 small packs of cans and bottles competed in the awards, which were held at the Macron Stadium.

Spitting Feathers, which is based on a farm in Waverton, has been going since 2005 when Matthew Walley cashed in his pension and turned an old dairy barn into the brewery.

Matthew said: “We are delighted to have been awarded Gold for Brainstorm in such a hugely competitive category. We achieved Silver last year in the same category with our Special Ale so it’s great to win again.

“Brainstorm is one of our newer beers from our ‘Hard Working Beers’ craft range and already has gained quite a following. We’re also very pleased our bottles of NSFW won an award against some strong competition.”

As the SIBA North West Independent Beer Awards are judged mostly by brewers, industry experts and beer journalists, they are very much seen as the prestigious ‘Brewers’ choice Awards’ by the industry.

Buster Grant, SIBA chairman, said: “Judges had a tough job separating the pack as the standard was extremely high once again. Lucky beer festival attendees at the Macron Stadium were able to try this and other award-winning beers immediately after the competition, something which is great for brewers too as they get to put their beers into the hands of real beer-lovers.

“The winners from the SIBA competition are officially the best independent craft beers in the North West region, something brewers should be extremely proud of.”