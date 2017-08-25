Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester actor Tom Hughes has found himself in the midst of intense speculation after his stunning girlfriend Jenna Coleman sported a huge sparkler on her ring finger at the launch of the second season of their ITV drama Victoria this week.

Former Dr Who star Jenna set the rumour mill into overdrive that she and her on-screen husband Tom are engaged after dating for for nearly two years. The glamorous pair, who play the former British royals in the popular show, posed for pictures at a central London screening event on Thursday, August 24.

Thirty-one-year-old Tom, a former Upton High School pupil and patron of Chester’s youth theatre Jigsaw Music Theatre, paid a visit to his home city with his leading lady Jenna over Christmas 2016. The loved-up pair were spotted wandering around Chester by eagle-eyed locals on Boxing Day.

Neither has commented on the engagement rumours so far, but if confirmed the news is bound to be a blow for some of Tom’s more adoring fans. But then he’s no stranger to breaking hearts, as his former drama teacher at Upton High School previously told Chester Chronicle.

Chris Tierney, who taught him drama for seven years, said many schoolgirls needed comforting from female staff when their relationships with Tom ended.

Chris, who remembers that Tom’s modesty was part of his attraction, said: “He broke girls’ hearts here. He wasn’t a love ‘em and leave ‘em type, just a guy who was very appealing and attractive to girls. They’d swoon in the corridors.

“Tom was very engaging. He’s very interested in you when he’s chatting. He doesn’t just talk about himself.”

Until 2011, Hughes played the guitar in an indie band called Quaintways, also the former name of Rosie’s nightclub on Northgate Street. Hughes had high hopes for the band which he formed with a group of childhood friends, but a couple of years in he landed a role in the Ricky Gervais film Cemetery Junction and his acting career took over.