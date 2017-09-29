The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester entrepreneur is hoping to hear Lord Alan Sugar utter those hallowed words 'you're hired'.

Self-proclaimed 'very honest' 26-year-old Andrew Brady is among the 18 contestants battling it out to win £250,000 of Lord Sugar's money in the latest series of The Apprentice, which is back on our screens on Wednesday (October 4).

According to Andrew's Linkedin profile, he graduated with a first class honours degree in aerospace technology from Sheffield Hallam University before going on to work at the Ministry of Defence and Airbus in Broughton as an engineering project manager.

But as of June, he is listed as a director of Chester-based engineering management consultancy Aston Brady Ltd.

Apparently a charmer, Andrew says he's got the ability to get on a bus and 'make friends with 70-year-old women' by the time he reaches his stop.

Looks-wise, he thinks he bares a resemblance to Superman's alter ego Clark Kent, but he's also been told he looks a bit like TV personality Gok Wan.

(Image: BBC)

Andrew cites his coal miner grandfather as his biggest inspiration and says his surname suggests 'good Irish morals'.

Season 13 of the cult BBC1 show will see Andrew go head to head with other budding entrepreneurs to become Lord Sugar's business partner on a project of their choosing.

The Apprentice will return on Wednesday, October 4, at 9pm on BBC One.