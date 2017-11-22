Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Skulpt first anniversary party

Real Housewives star Dawn Ward celebrates her clinic’s first birthday in style

  • Share
  1. Dawn Ward with her daughters Taylor (left) and Darby1 of 16
  2. Actress Tina Malone (centre)2 of 16
  3. Real Housewives of Cheshire star Nermina Pieters-Mekic (centre) with guests at Skulpt's anniversary bash3 of 16
  4. Dawn Ward with Rachel Lugo4 of 16
  5. The latest Real Housewives of Cheshire Rachel Lugo and Nermina Pieters-Mekic5 of 16
  6. Shrewsbury hairdressers Royston Blythe and husband Nick Malenko6 of 16
  7. Guests including: Chloe Khan (second left), Ex on the Beach's Helen Briggs (centre) and Love Island's Georgia Harrison (second right)7 of 16
  8. Skulpt founder, Dawn Ward talks to guests8 of 16
  9. Skulpt first anniversary party at Liverpool's Shankly Hotel9 of 16
  10. Live demonstrations10 of 16
  11. Skulpt first anniversary party at Liverpool's Shankly Hotel11 of 16
  12. Taylor and Darby Ward12 of 16
  13. Skulpt first anniversary party at Liverpool's Shankly Hotel13 of 16
  14. Skulpt first anniversary party at Liverpool's Shankly Hotel14 of 16
  15. Skulpt first anniversary party at Liverpool's Shankly Hotel15 of 16
  16. Ashley and Dawn Ward Ward with close friends Royston Blythe and Nick Malenko16 of 16
More On
CourtsTeacher who molested pupil in the 80s fails to clear his name
Andrew Roger Allen committed the offence on a school field trip
Traffic and TravelDriver slapped with fine for not paying Mersey Gateway toll – despite never even crossing it
IT engineer from Ellesmere Port 'fuming' to receive penalty charge notice
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilChester council explains why it is not tackling industrial air pollution
Focus will be on vehicle emissions because authority claims 'main cause of concern is traffic'
M56Three people injured in serious M56 crash which shut westbound carriageway
Hundreds of drivers were stuck in six miles of tailbacks following smash
HelsbyJustice for family of Helsby paraglider Steve Nash as his murderer is jailed
Mr Nash was on an expedition in Mongolia when he was killed during a robbery
Ellesmere PortJingle bells to help combat crime in Ellesmere Port this Christmas
Find out when you can pick up a free purse protector from Port Arcades Shopping Centre
The BudgetThe Budget 2017 live: Watch here as changes to taxation, pay and Universal Credit are announced
Live analysis of the 2017 Budget throughout the day
Real Housewives of CheshireReal Housewives star Dawn Ward celebrates her clinic’s first birthday in style
MTV stars and fellow Real Housewives helped mark the occasion
Real Housewives of CheshireSkulpt first anniversary party
Real Housewives star Dawn Ward celebrates her clinic’s first birthday in style
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilNew homeless service for Cheshire West and Chester to begin next April
Preventing homelessness will be central to new service with hubs offering support across borough  
Chester FCLeyton Orient 2 Chester FC 2: Blues fail to see off ten men of Orient
O's played second half a man down while Blues missed a first half penalty at Brisbane Road
CourtsTeacher who molested pupil in the 80s fails to clear his name
Andrew Roger Allen committed the offence on a school field trip
Traffic and TravelDriver slapped with fine for not paying Mersey Gateway toll – despite never even crossing it
IT engineer from Ellesmere Port 'fuming' to receive penalty charge notice
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilChester council explains why it is not tackling industrial air pollution
Focus will be on vehicle emissions because authority claims 'main cause of concern is traffic'
M56Three people injured in serious M56 crash which shut westbound carriageway
Hundreds of drivers were stuck in six miles of tailbacks following smash
Ellesmere PortJingle bells to help combat crime in Ellesmere Port this Christmas
Find out when you can pick up a free purse protector from Port Arcades Shopping Centre
The BudgetThe Budget 2017 live: Watch here as changes to taxation, pay and Universal Credit are announced
Live analysis of the 2017 Budget throughout the day
Real Housewives of CheshireReal Housewives star Dawn Ward celebrates her clinic’s first birthday in style
MTV stars and fellow Real Housewives helped mark the occasion
Real Housewives of CheshireSkulpt first anniversary party
Real Housewives star Dawn Ward celebrates her clinic’s first birthday in style
Chester FC'We can beat the drop', insists Chester FC skipper John McCombe
Blues spurned chance to close gap to safety after being held by 10-man Leyton Orient on Tuesday night
Top Stories
The BudgetThe Budget 2017 live: Watch here as changes to taxation, pay and Universal Credit are announced
Live analysis of the 2017 Budget throughout the day
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilNew homeless service for Cheshire West and Chester to begin next April
Preventing homelessness will be central to new service with hubs offering support across borough  
The BudgetWatch Chester technology enthusiast take a ride in a driverless car
Chancellor Philip Hammond today expected to announce measures aimed at putting UK at centre of driverless car revolution 
City PlaceChester's One City office block sells for reported £17.5m
State-of-the-art building is now 'effectively fully occupied'
CourtsTeacher who molested pupil in the 80s fails to clear his name
Andrew Roger Allen committed the offence on a school field trip
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilChester council explains why it is not tackling industrial air pollution
Focus will be on vehicle emissions because authority claims 'main cause of concern is traffic'
Chester FCWATCH Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot's reaction to Leyton Orient draw
Blues had to settle for point despite fellow strugglers Orient being reduced to 10 men
Chester FCLeyton Orient 2 Chester FC 2: Blues fail to see off ten men of Orient
O's played second half a man down while Blues missed a first half penalty at Brisbane Road
Chester FCLIVE Leyton Orient v Chester FC: All the action as it happens from Brisbane Road
Build-up, team news, match action and reaction from an important game for the Blues at Brisbane Road
NorthwichSpate of Northwich burglaries prompts police warning
Cheshire Constabulary is unsure whether four recent break-ins are linked
HelsbyJustice for family of Helsby paraglider Steve Nash as his murderer is jailed
Mr Nash was on an expedition in Mongolia when he was killed during a robbery
Traffic and TravelDriver slapped with fine for not paying Mersey Gateway toll – despite never even crossing it
IT engineer from Ellesmere Port 'fuming' to receive penalty charge notice
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay