Chester actor Tom Hughes , who played Prince Albert in the recent ITV drama Victoria, took to the city streets on Boxing Day to show off his home town to his 'Queen'.

The former Upton-by-Chester High School pupil was spotted in Frodsham Street with the new love of his life, former Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman, who took on the eponymous role in the drama about Britain's second longest reigning monarch.

The co-stars, who have reportedly been dating for a year, may have spent some of the festive season with Tom's parents Roy and Sue who live in the city's Garden Quarter .

(Photo: ITV)

It is rumoured on Twitter that the couple stopped for a drink at one of Chester's many coffee shops. Harry-Dean Corfield tweeted: @Jenna_Coleman_ hope you enjoyed your coffee I made you! Please come back!

It is not clear from the tweet which of the city's coffee shop the Blackpool-born actress chose but Harry-Dean tweeted earlier this year that he had spotted superstar Justin Bieber in Starbucks:

Tom Hughes is patron of Chester's youth theatre Jigsaw Music Theatre, his alma mater, and attended a celebration in September 2015 during Theatre in the Quarter's 10th anniversary celebrations at The Hammond School.

(Photo: Colin Armstrong)

The 30-year-old, who is known for his roles in BBC dramas Dancing on the Edge (in which he also co-starred with Jenna Coleman) and Silk, starred alongside Niamh Cusack and Anthony Head in Paul Andrew Williams’ debut play Ticking in the West End last year.

Jenna Coleman, also 30, who played Doctor Who companion Clara Oswald for the last time in 2015, first found fame in the long-running drama Emmerdale.