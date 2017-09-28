The video will start in 8 Cancel

This week alone has seen the death of three famous faces, as it was announced that Hugh Hefner, Liz Dawn and Tony Booth have all passed away.

Last year saw the losses of some of our best known and well-loved figures, from George Michael to David Bowie, and the losses have continued into 2017.

Here's a look at the biggest names we've lost so far this year.

January

Sir John Hurt

Actor John Hurt passed away aged 77, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He played roles in a number of blockbuster films, including Elephant Man, Alien and Harry Potter.

Mary Tyler Moore

American actress Mary Tyler Moore died after a long battle with diabetes in January at the age of 80.

She was most famous for her role in 1960s comedy The Dick Van Dyke Show, then went on to play the title role on her own show 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' from 1970-77.

Geoff Nicholls

Former Black Sabbath musician Geoff Nicholls died aged 68 after a battle with lung cancer.

Gordon Kaye

Best known for his role as Rene Artois on 'Allo 'Allo! Gorden Kaye passed away in a care home aged 75.

He appeared in all 84 episodes of the show for a decade until 1992, and reprised the role 1,200 times in the stage adaptation.

Miguel Ferrer

US actor Miguel Ferrer died aged 61 after battling cancer.

The star – a cousin of George Clooney – was most famous for his roles in RoboCop and Twin Peaks. He also appeared in NCIS: Los Angeles.

Graham Taylor

Former England, Watford and Aston Villa manager Graham Taylor died of a heart attack at the age of 72.

A family statement said: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack."

Peter Sarstedt

The singer and songwriter best known for his 1969 hit song 'Where do you go to my lovely?' died at the age of 75.

February

Bill Paxton

Titanic star Bill was just 61 when he passed away in hospital on February 25 due to surgical complications. Paxton appeared in a number of Hollywood hits including Aliens, The Terminator, Twister, Predator 2 and a range of other high-profile films.

Richard Hatch

Hatch, the star of the original Battlestar Galactica, died aged 71 on February 7 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

Former It-girl Tara was found dead at the age of just 45 after she had recently revealed a secret battle with a brain tumour.

Al Jerreau

Singer Al Jarreau died on 12 February, aged 76. The acclaimed vocalist boasted a 42 year career in the music industry, with hits including Breakin' Away, Boogie Down and Never Givin' Up.

Peter Skellern

Former pop star Peter Skellern died following a battle with brain cancer age 69. He had a hit in the 1970s with You're a Lady.

Warren Frost

The Twin Peaks star was 91 when he died after a long illness. He was known for his portrayal of Dr Will Hayward in the cult 1990s TV series.

March

John Surtees

John Surtees was the only man to win the Formula One and motorcycle Grand Prix titles. He died peacefully on March 10 at the age of 83.

John Forgeham

Best known for playing bad guy Frank Laslett on Footballers' Wives, John passed away aged 75 on March 11.

Joni Sledge

Sister Sledge singer Joni died at the age of 60 on March 11. The band, best known for their hit We are Family, were devastated at her passing.

Chuck Berry

Musical rock and roll legend Chuck Berry had produced music since the 1950s and wrote pioneering tracks including Johnny B Goode.

He passed away at the age of 90 in March.

Ronnie Moran

Legendary Liverpool midfielder Ronnie Moran passed away on March 22 aged 83. He had been a loyal servant to Liverpool FC, operating as a player, coach and assistant manager in his time with the club.

April

Ugo Ehiogu

The Tottenham Hotspur Under-23 coach passed away on April 21. The former England and Aston Villa defender was rushed to hospital after collapsing at Tottenham's training centre.

The 44-year-old received medical treatment on site before being transferred to hospital by ambulance, but doctors were sadly unable to save him.

Erin Moran

Erin Moran, best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on Happy days, died on April 22 aged 56 of throat cancer.

May

Robert Miles

Trance DJ and producer died on May 9 aged 47. Best known for his 90s smash hit Children died from an unreported illness.

Chris Cornell

Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell died on May 18, aged 52.

His rep Brian Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said his wife and family were shocked.

Sir Roger Moore

Moore died on May 23, aged 89, after a short battle with cancer. A statement was released on the James Bond's star's Twitter account by his family.

It read: "With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated."

Gregg Allman

Rocker Gregg, who founded The Allman Brothers Band with his late brother, Duane, died on May 27 at the age of 69.

Gregg's career saw him awarded several Grammys, as well as be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

He married Cher in 1975 and they had a son, but divorced four years later.

John Noakes

Blue Peter's John Noakes died on May 28 aged 83. He was Blue Peter’s longest-serving presenter, joining the hit children's show on 30th December 1956 and left the programme after twelve and a half years on 26th June 1978.

June

Roy Barraclough

Best known for playing Alec Gilroy in Coronation Street, Roy was a famous face on the cobbles for 22 years. He died aged 81 after a short illness.

Peter Sallis

Actor Peter Sallis, who starred in Last of the Summer Wine, died on June 5 aged 96. Sallis played Norman Clegg in the long-running BBC comedy from 1973 until 2010.

Andy Cunningham

Andy Cunningham, the man who brought joy to hundreds of thousands of children with TV show Bodger And Badger, died on June 5 at the age of 67.

He died in Brighton's Royal Sussex County Hospital following a lengthly battle with cancer, his sister Tessa told the Press Association.

Michael Bond

Revered creator of Paddington Bear, Michael Bond passed away at the age of 91 on June 28. According to his publisher, HarperCollins, Bond died after a short illness.

July

Barry Norman

Film critic Barry Norman was 83 when he passed away on July 1. He was also known for TV presenting and writing.

Chester Bennington

The Linkin Park singer was found dead at his home in LA on July 20, breaking the hearts of hundreds of fans. He was 41. The death was not treated as suspicious.

Carol Lee Scott

Carol Lee Scott, best known as her character Grotbags and pictured above in panto with Windsor Davies, died at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer.

John Heard

The actor, 72, who was best known for playing Kevin's dad Peter McCallister in the Home Alone movies was found dead in a Californian hotel room. He had suffered a heart attack.

Sam Shepard

Actor Sam Shepard died on July 30 aged 73 at his home in Kentucky.

He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for his play Buried Child and was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in The Right Stuff as pilot Chuck Yeager.

August

Robert Hardy

All Creatures Great and Small actor Hardy who also starred in Harry Potter, passed away at 91 on August 3.

Glen Campbell

A legend in country music, Glen Campbell died aged 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. The Rhinestone Cowboy singer was a self-taught prodigy, who rose from a poor rural childhood to release over 70 albums and sell 45 million records.

He was credited with paving the way for other country crossover artists such as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Jerry Lewis

The American comedian, actor, singer, producer and director was known for his slapstick humour in film, television, stage and radio. From 1946 to 1956, he and Dean Martin were partners as the hit popular comedy duo of Martin and Lewis.

Sir Bruce Forsyth

Legendary entertainer Bruce died age 89. He is recognised by the Guinness World Records as having the longest television career for a male entertainer.

He shot to fame in the mid-1950s on ITV series Sunday Night at the London Palladium, before hosting shows like The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right and You Bet!

And in later years he co-presented Strictly Come Dancing.

September

William G Stewart

Former Fifteen To One host William G Stewart passed away on September 21 after a brief illness.

A producer and director, Stewart became a household name when he presented the general knowledge quiz which ran from 1988 until 2003.

Liz Dawn

Former Coronation Street star Liz passed away this week aged 77 after developing severe breathing problems resulting from emphysema.

The soap actress trod the cobbles as Vera Duckworth for 34 years, making her first appearance in 1974 ­alongside on-screen husband Jack, played by Bill Tarmey. She left in 2008 but made one last appearance in 2010 when her ghost visited Jack before he died.

Tony Booth

Tony Booth was an actor who found new fame when his daughter Cherie Blair's husband became prime minister. To television viewers in the 1960s he was 'Scouse git' Mike, the long-haired left-wing son-in-law of right-wing Cockney Alf Garnett in Till Death Us Do Part.

Later in life he became better known for his real-life role as father-in-law of Tony Blair – grey-haired now but still left-wing and, as such, an occasional thorn in the PM's side.

He was also married to Coronation Street star Patricia Phoenix, known for her role as Elsie Tanner.

Frank Vincent

The Sopranos star Frank Vincent died on September 13 at the age of 78.

The actor, who also starred in Goodfellas, passed away at a New Jersey hospital while undergoing surgery following a heart attack.

Frank starred in a number of Martin Scorsese films during his career, which spanned 41 years.

He was known for his tough guy roles and starred in many mafia movies, delivering memorable performances as Billy Batts in Goodfellas and Phil Leotardo – Tony's nemesis – in TV show The Sopranos.

Hugh Hefner

The founder of Playboy, Hugh Hefner passed away yesterday (September 27) at the age of 91.

A spokesman said he died 'peacefully' from "natural causes" at his home The Playboy Mansion in Hollywood 'surrounded by loved ones.'

Hefner launched Playboy magazine in 1953 and the X-rated brand spawned TV and film companies and the famous mansion where he lived alongside dozens of his 'Bunnies'.

Always presiding over his realm in silk pajamas and a smoking jacket while puffing on a pipe, Hefner had three wives and claimed to have slept with more than 1,000 women in his lifetime.

He is survived by his 31-year-old wife Crystal, four children, Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years, David, Marston and Cooper, who currently serves as Chief Creative Officer at the company.

