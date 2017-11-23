Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you remember when I’m a Celebrity campmate Rebekah Vardy married her more famous other half at a star studded wedding in Cheshire ?

England and Leicester striker Jamie tied the knot with his then fiancée, Rebekah Nicholson, at Peckforton Castle near Chester in May last year.

Last night Rebekah, 35, took part in a Bush Tucker trial with Made in Chelsea ’s Georgia Toffolo as the pair munched through such delicacies as sheep’s anus and bull’s penis.

Unlike I’m a Celebrity, there were plenty of actual celebrities at Rebekah and Jamie’s fairy-tale ceremony which was graced by none other than Louis Tomlinson from super group One Direction .

Louis’ blacked-out van was afforded rigorous security and an escort as he was driven past the press pack camped on the outside and up the private road into the first class venue.

Rebekah Vardy talked about her life with Jamie during a camp discussion on Tuesday’s I’m a Celebrity with ex-footballer Dennis Wise and comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

Shappi kicked the conversation saying: “I’ve always found the term WAG offensive.”

Jamie’s wife commented: “The term WAG is so ridiculous. I still shop in Next, I work, I earn my own money and use it to pay for my children’s education. And yet, I still get called a gold digger, and told I’m only with Jamie for his money, etc.”

Dennis added in support of her claims: “Becky and Jamie got married because they love each other, no other reason,” to which Becky agreed: “100%.”

Jamie and Rebekah first met when she was hired to organise the footballer’s birthday party in 2014.

One of the entertainers at their wedding reception was X Factor winner Sam Bailey who was happy to say hello to the paparazzi and pose for a quick photo through her car window as she arrived at the castle gatehouse. The former prison officer was invited to sing at the nuptials of the famous couple who have a two-year-old daughter Sofia and 11-month-old baby boy Finley.

And rapper Tinchy Stryder, who is understood to be a favourite of Jamie, 30, also performed. He swept into the castle in a chauffeur-driven car with the cheeky celebrity turning the tables on the media by filming them on his mobile phone.

(Image: Clint Hughes/PA Wire)

Among the other musical guests was Sergio Pizzorno from the band Kasabian. The lads are huge supporters of Premier League -winning side Leicester City whose shock victory in the 2015-16 season must rank as one of sport’s greatest ever stories.

Footballers included Jamie’s skipper Wes Morgan and fellow teammate Danny Simpson. One guest even arrived by helicopter although their identity remains unknown.

A funny passerby driving down the country lane past Peckforton Castle sang through his car window to the gathered press pack: “Jamie Vardy’s having a party.” And what a party it was!