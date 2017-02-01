The video will start in 8 Cancel

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin has apologised for her disappearance from the red sofa this morning in a tweet to put fans' minds at rest.

The Chester-based news anchor tweeted: "Apologies for my sudden disappearance from the sofa, thanks for your messages, much appreciated. Paracetamol + tea and toast = much better.x

Mystery had engulfed why the mother-of-two had disappeared mid-broadcast.

Sally Nugent stepped in to present the last half of the show with Dan Walker, after Louise, 48, went off-air.

Worried viewers have raised their concerns and praised the BBC news show for its 'quick-thinking'.

Ruth Martin tweeted: "Hope you're OK.

"Sally's doing a great job, relax and get better soon."

Another well-wisher, Philip Jacobs, said: "Louise are you ok?

"I was watching Breakfast and one minute you were there, then I had to leave room and when I came back it was a different presenter."

Jimmy Lines added: "Hope it's nothing serious."

BBC Breakfast's Twitter account revealed Louise wasn't feeling well, but didn't go into detail about what went wrong.

Instead, they praised 'super-sub' Sally, who usually presents the sports news, for stepping in.

A BBC spokesperson told our sister paper Mirror Online : "Louise had to come off air this morning because she wasn't feeling well. Sally - who was on sport duty - stepped in for the rest of the programme."

