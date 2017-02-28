Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester actor Tom Hughes has been spotted outside Beverley Minster in Yorkshire filming the next series of ITV hit show Victoria.

The former Upton-by-Chester High School student was seen giggling with fellow actor Jenna Coleman, who plays the eponymous role, as crowds gathered to glimpse the stars during filming.

The couple, who are in an off-screen as well as on-screen relationship, star as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the drama which reeled in 7.7 million viewers last year.

Tom, the patron of city youth theatre Jigsaw, brought Jenna to Chester over the Christmas period, and they were spotted walking in the centre of town on Boxing Day.

Beverley Minster doubled as both Westminster Abbey and St James’s Palace in the first series.

A small crowd gathered on Friday afternoon, February 24, to glimpse Coleman and Hughes coming out of the Minster’s Highgate doors to walk to a carriage for a scene.

(Photo: Richard Addison)

One onlooker said: “Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes were arm in arm as Victoria and Prince Albert, there was quite a bit of chemistry between them, they were looking at each other and laughing and giggling.

“They were rehearsing for the scene and kept coming out of the Minster to get into a carriage outside.

“My wife and I watch Victoria and my daughter is a big Doctor Who fan, she would have loved to have seen Jenna Coleman.

“People watching outside the Minster were really excited when they recognised Jenna Coleman.”

(Photo: Richard Addison)

Coleman played the Doctor’s assistant Clara Oswald until 2015.

Sally Joynson, chief executive of Screen Yorkshire, which promotes the region for filming, said to the Hull Daily Mail: “Victoria filmed in Beverley for the first series and they have now come back for the second series.

“They will be filming in Yorkshire over the next seven months. It’s great to have them back. They will also be at some new locations. Beverley Minster is such a fantastic building. The location offer from the East Riding is incredibly strong.

(Photo: Richard Addison)

According to the Radio Times, Game of Thrones star and acting royalty Dame Diana Rigg will join the cast of series two, ITV have confirmed.

Rigg will play the Duchess of Buccleuch, Queen Victoria's 'outspoken' advisor and Mistress of the Robes.

“In series one Victoria married the handsome prince, but in this series she and Albert get down to the serious business of living happily, sometimes stormily, ever after," creator Daisy Goodwin told the Radio Times.

Mammoth Screen’s Victoria was commissioned for a second series by ITV, following critical acclaim for the first series.

The second series is expected to include constitutional crises, scandals at court, as well as personal challenges for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

A Christmas special of the drama will run for two hours according to ITV.