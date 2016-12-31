Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester has had its fair share of famous visitors during 2016.

From footballers to reality TV stars and even members of the royal family who were at Chester Cathedral for the late Duke of Westminster's memorial service.

The wedding of premiership footballer Jamie Vardy saw a host of famous faces turn up to Peckforton Castle including One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Stryder and Kasabian guitarist Sergio Pizzorno.

The Tarporley hotel was also the venue for American football star Russell Wilson and singer Ciara's wedding as well as the location for the wedding scene in ITV's Cold Feet.

As always Chester Races saw plenty of famous faces including talk show host Jeremy Kyle, snooker legend John Parrott and Everton footballers Leighton Baines and Tim Howard.

However the celebrity who created the most attention was Canadian pop idol Justin Bieber who chose a futuristic Helsby hideaway as his base during his UK tour in October.

Have you spotted any celebs in Chester this year? Email us your pictures to: newsroom@cheshirenews.co.uk or tweet us at @ChesterChron