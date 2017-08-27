Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers hoping to pick up some summer bargains may have wondered who stole Christmas as John Lewis Home on Greyhound Retail Park in Chester held a ‘reduced to clear’ sale of festive goodies.

The sparkly baubles, glittery tree toppers and cheery-looking Santa statues made for an unseasonable sight sat alongside the garden furniture and picnic plates more readily associated with an August shopping trip.

We are all used to Christmas advertising and promotions starting earlier each year, with many consumers noticing that moments after buying the new school uniform and stocking up on Hallo’ween sweets, the opening bars of Jingle Bells starts to pump out of the supermarket speakers.

However, a January sale at the end of August may be a first – a modern day Christmas miracle?

John Lewis have been contacted for comment.